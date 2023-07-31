Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in US$1.1 billion 10-year deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in US$1.1 billion 10-year deal

Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in US$1.1 billion 10-year deal

The Adidas logo is pictured during celebrations for German sports apparel maker Adidas' 70th anniversary at the company's headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Aug 9, 2019. (File Photo: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert)

31 Jul 2023 04:12PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2023 05:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United on Monday (Jul 31) renewed the soccer club's partnership with official kit supplier Adidas for 10 more years and a minimum cash guarantee of £900 million (US$1.16 billion).

The new deal, ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season starting next month, will continue the partnership until June 2035, the club said.

Manchester United will return to the lucrative Champions League this year. Last month the 20-times English champions raised their annual forecast.

According to the company's latest annual report, the original agreement with Adidas links a part of the yearly payments to the club's participation in the Champions League.

A failure by the club to play in the Champions league for two more consecutive seasons reduces its annual payments by 30 per cent of the applicable amount, according to the deal.

United is still in talks to sell itself after American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year.

Source: Reuters/px

Related Topics

Manchester United Adidas Partnerships

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.