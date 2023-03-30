Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester United returns to profit in second quarter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Manchester United returns to profit in second quarter

Manchester United returns to profit in second quarter

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2023 General view of seats in a stand inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

30 Mar 2023 07:13PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2023 07:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United said on Thursday (Mar 30) the club returned to a net profit in the second quarter on the back of higher commercial revenue and lower wages.

Net profit came in at 6.3 million pounds (US$7.78 million) in the quarter, compared with a loss of 1.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Manchester United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year and have received several bids, including from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar's former prime minister, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

The Old Trafford club did not provide any details about the sale on Thursday.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Manchester United Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.