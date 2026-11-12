Manchester United sack manager Carrick with club in relegation zone, say media reports

Nov 12 : Manchester United have dismissed manager Michael Carrick on Thursday after a prolonged winless run in the Premier League culminated in a 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa over the weekend, leaving the club mired in the relegation zone, according to British media reports.

The club have won only three of their 15 matches in all competitions under Carrick this season - including just one league victory - leaving them 18th in the table on eight points after 10 games, one point from the bottom.