Manchester United sack manager Erik Ten Hag, Van Nistelrooy takes interim charge

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag, the Premier League club said on Monday (Oct 28), with the Old Trafford side 14th in the standings after nine games.

"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager," the club said in a statement.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."

Ten Hag was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies - the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.