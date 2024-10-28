Manchester United sack manager Erik Ten Hag, Van Nistelrooy takes interim charge

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag, following the club's lacklustre start to the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday (Oct 28).

United dropped to a lowly 14th in the table after suffering their fourth defeat in nine league games at West Ham on Sunday and have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men's first-team manager," said a club statement.

"Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future."

United added former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who returned to the club as Ten Hag's assistant in July, would now serve as interim manager "whilst a permanent head coach is recruited".