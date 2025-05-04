Manchester United secure Women's Champions League spot with derby draw

MANCHESTER () -Manchester United survived the second-half expulsion of substitute Aoife Mannion to grab a 2-2 Women's Super League draw against Manchester City on Sunday that sees the Red Devils qualify for next season's Champions League at the expense of their cross-town rivals.

With one game left, United are third in the table on 44 points, four ahead of City and one point behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Champions Chelsea wrapped up the title on Wednesday after the Gunners slumped to an unexpected defeat to Aston Villa.

City's stuttering season looked to have received a much-needed shot in the arm when they took a 2-0 lead against their bitter rivals, but Mannion, who had come on as a 29th-minute substitute for Jade Riviere, teed up Grace Clinton to pull a goal back before the break.

Melvine Mallard levelled for the home side in the 68th minute, five minutes after coming on for Celine Bizet, but United had to endure a nervy final 20 minutes when Ireland international Mannion was shown a red card after picking up her second yellow two minutes later.

Despite a late onslaught from the visitors, United held on to secure their spot in Europe's premier club competition next term, and they can now turn their attention to defending the FA Cup title they won last season when they take on Chelsea in this year's final on May 18.

In Sunday's Merseyside derby, Everton eased to a 2-0 win away to Liverpool to leave them in eighth place in the table on 23 points, with Liverpool sixth on 25.