Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester United share price tumbles with club sale in question
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Manchester United share price tumbles with club sale in question

Manchester United share price tumbles with club sale in question

Manchester United fans protest against club owners the Glazer family after a match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest on Aug 26, 2023 (Photo: AFP/Darren Staples)

06 Sep 2023 10:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Manchester United's valuation on the New York Stock Exchange plummeted by more than US$700 million on Tuesday (Sep 5) after a British media report that the team's owners had halted plans to sell the club.

United's owners, the Glazer family, have reportedly taken the club off the market after failing to attract an offer that meets their asking price, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

On Tuesday, the group's market capitalisation fell by 18.22 per cent in one day - the listing's biggest single-session drop since its 2012 IPO.

According to the British press, the club's two leading suitors - British billqataionaire Jim Ratcliffe who founded chemicals giant INEOS and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani - both submitted deals that value United at approximately £5 billion, or around US$6.3 billion.

The Glazers hold about two-thirds of the club's capital but almost all voting rights.

Manchester United's market capitalisation is now at US$3.15 billion, less than half the US$7.5 billion asking price the Glazers put on the club.

Football website 90min indicated that discussions are still continuing with the aim of selling the club, citing anonymous sources close to the Glazers and potential buyers.

The club was gradually bought between 2003 and 2005 by US entrepreneur Malcolm Glazer, who passed his shares to his six children upon his death in 2014.

They announced in November 2022 that they were considering selling the three-time Champions League winner.

The Glazers are deeply unpopular with United's supporters, who accuse the family of having saddled the club with debt in their takeover and of having not invested enough to allow the club to remain competitive.

Source: AFP/zl

Related Topics

Manchester United

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.