Sport

Manchester United sign backup keeper Butland on loan
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 15, 2022 Crystal Palace's Jack Butland during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers.

06 Jan 2023 08:50PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 08:50PM)
Manchester United signed goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace on Friday, bringing him in as a backup for first-choice David de Gea.

Butland, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, joins United after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short.

"I've played against David De Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as teammates," said Butland, who has nine caps for England.

The 29-year-old joined Palace in 2020 but did not make an appearance for them this season.

Source: Reuters

