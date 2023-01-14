Logo
Manchester United sign Dutch striker Weghorst on loan
FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Netherlands' Wout Weghorst celebrates after he scores a penalty during a penalty shootout REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

14 Jan 2023 05:12AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 05:12AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United have signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of the season from Championship club Burnley, the Premier League side said on Friday.

"Wout has a consistent goalscoring record across several European leagues, and his attributes will add a further dimension to our squad for the remainder of the season," John Murtough, United's director of football, said.

"We were also attracted by his strong personality and dedicated approach to football, which fits perfectly with the spirit that (manager) Erik (ten Hag) is building within our squad. He has shown a huge desire to join Manchester United."

Source: Reuters

