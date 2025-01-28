'A bit of dread' watching Manchester United now, but fans in Singapore sticking with team
A major football store in Singapore says it still sells more United jerseys than any other team.
SINGAPORE: Watching a Manchester United match used to bring excitement and often joy for Red Devils fan Nigel Chin.
These days, his feelings have been replaced by "a bit of dread" every time the weekend games come around.
"It's like which Man United side will we see this week? Is it going to be the (bad) one or are we going to see a decent performance? All these things can affect your mood as a fan," he told CNA.
Mr Chin is not alone. Other Singaporean United fans have found it tough to support their team in recent times – but they also say results will not change their love for the football club.
Earlier this month, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim labelled his side possibly the worst in the club's history after a 10th Premier League defeat of the season at home by Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Red Devils' 3-1 defeat on Jan 19 left them on course for their lowest-ever finish in the modern Premier League. Their worst was eighth place last season.
It also marked the first time since 1989-90 that they had lost 10 of their first 22 games of the season.
"Imagine what this is (like) for a fan of Manchester United," Amorim, who joined from Portuguese club Sporting in November, told Sky Sports.
"We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I'm saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that."
Singaporean fans CNA spoke to were divided on whether they agree with Amorim's assessment, what they agree on is that the club is in dire straits.
"It's definitely the worst (side) since I started watching them," said Mr Chin, who has supported Manchester United for more two decades.
Another fan, Mr Phoon Jia Hui, said however that Amorim's statement was "a bit harsh" and that the state of affairs at the club was also on him as the manager.
Last week, the coach said he regretted those comments, adding that they were aimed more at himself rather than the players.
“Sometimes I should not say it in these terms, but it is what it is and that’s it. Sometimes it’s really hard to hide the frustration in the moment," said the 40-year-old former Portugal player.
Manchester United, 20-times English champions, were last relegated from the top flight in 1974.
They have also lost six of their opening 12 home league games, another unwanted record that goes all the way back to 1893-94.
Mr Phoon admitted that relegation was not completely out of the question. "Honestly I cannot wait for the season to end," he said.
PLAYERS LACKING HEART?
It's not just results on the pitch which have been disheartening for Red Devils fans.
"It's more the performances," said Mr Chin. "Now the performances aren't there, there's nothing to look forward to."
Fans also felt that United players lack confidence - which in turn has an effect on followers' confidence in the team.
"You want your team to be winning, but it's also (about) showing some spirit," said Mr Phoon. "Most importantly as a fan, you want to see them play well and putting in the work."
This is not to say there haven't been good results in recent times.
Under Amorim, there was a late victory over bitter rivals and neighbours Manchester City in December and a creditable 2-2 draw against league leaders Liverpool earlier in January, followed by a an FA Cup penalty shootout win over Arsenal.
What could have been turning points proved to be false dawns, with four losses coming in between these decent results.
"I watched the Arsenal FA Cup game and I thought that the players did pretty well and that gave me hope," said Mr Phoon.
"We can't put in consistent performances week in and week out, that's frustrating."
Red Devils fan Pang Boon Peng doesn't believe the team is capable of putting together a string of victories.
"It's harder to digest the games (now) ... It is unpleasant to watch."
WHERE'S THE CLUB HEADED?
While the recent run of poor results have come under Amorim, fans acknowledged that it's also a byproduct of years of turmoil since the departure of legendary and most successful manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.
United have not won the league since then, with Amorim the sixth permanent manager to take charge in the last 12 years.
Add to the mix a change in the management of football operations at the club as well as a number of high-profile transfer flops over the years, and the former Sporting manager has a big task on his hands.
"Different managers have different styles, different philosophies, but it's not going the way the fans want to see ... I don't know what the direction is," said Mr Phoon.
"People always talk about spending in football. The club did spend but after the spending, there was no improvement to be seen."
Mr Chin pointed out that the current crop of players were all bought under different managers.
"In terms of building a team, you need to bolster that trust in each other ... it's the trust that is missing (and) a lack of familiarity with each other," he said.
Amorim also currently doesn't have the types of players suitable for his preferred 3-4-3 formation.
But ultimately, for fans like Mr Chin, nothing will sever their connection to Manchester United.
"I grew up supporting them and there's that attachment to the club now," he said. "It doesn't change my support."
Jersey sales in Singapore back this up.
At major football merchandise retailer Weston Corp, there's been a "slight decline" in the number of Manchester United kits sold this season – yet it remains the most popular club in terms of sales.
"End of the day, we sell more United kits than any other team," Weston director Ami Chopra told CNA.
"Fans are quite loyal. When they support the club, they support the club."
WHAT ABOUT FUTURE FANS?
Mr James Walton, Deloitte's sports business group leader for Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia, noted that Manchester United's potential issues with profit and sustainability rules could also have an impact on its fandom.
These are Premier League regulations which limit how much money a club can lose over three seasons, in a bid to stop reckless spending and restrict rich benefactors from injecting large amounts of cash into clubs.
Last week, United wrote to fan groups warning that the club was at risk of breaching the rules.
Its willingness to sell two of its brightest young stars - 20-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho and 19-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo - to address the issue would irk supporters who want the team to be built around the two talents, said Mr Walton.
And if performances continue declining, attracting younger generations to the United fanbase might become a concern.
"The challenge always for football teams is, generally, your older supporters will stay loyal through thick and thin, but that perhaps the younger supporters will be the ones that you won't get," he said.
As they are just getting into the sport and finding a team to support, they may look towards recently more successful teams like Liverpool and Manchester City instead, said Mr Walton.
"But ultimately, Man United is one of the two or three largest brands of football clubs in the world, and will always have a large support."