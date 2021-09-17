Logo
Manchester United slips to wider loss on pandemic impact
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 12, 2020 General view of the Manchester United crest on a corner flag before the match Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 Second Leg - Manchester United v Real Sociedad - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 25, 2021 General view of a banner in the stands before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
17 Sep 2021 07:20PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 07:21PM)
Manchester United Plc reported a wider full-year loss after a season marred by pandemic-induced lockdowns and empty stadiums hit matchday sales and commercial revenue. The English soccer club said its net loss for the year ended June 30 was 92.2 million pounds (US$127.2 million), compared with a loss of 23.2 million pounds in the year-ago period as the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 disrupted all walks of life globally. (US$1 = 0.7250 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Peters and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)

Source: Reuters

