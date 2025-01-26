Manchester United's Antony joins Real Betis on loan

Manchester United Brazil winger Antony has joined Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season, both clubs said on Saturday.

Details of the deal were not been disclosed but local media reported that LaLiga side Betis do not have an option to buy, with United covering a minimum 84 per cent of his salary plus bonuses.

"Everybody at United would like to wish Antony the best of luck for his spell in Seville," the Premier League club said in a statement.

Antony signed for United from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022 for a reported initial fee of 80.75 million pounds ($100.77 million), making him the club's second-most expensive signing.

However, the 24-year-old has failed to impress at Old Trafford, scoring only 12 goals in 96 appearances.

The forward, who has played in 13 of United's 32 games in all competitions this season, is under contract until 2027.

($1 = 0.8013 pounds)