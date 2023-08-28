Logo
Sport

Mancini to be appointed Saudi Arabia's new coach: Ansa
Mancini to be appointed Saudi Arabia's new coach: Ansa

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group C - Italy v England - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 23, 2023 Italy coach Roberto Mancini REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File photo

28 Aug 2023 01:17AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2023 01:26AM)
Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini will be the new coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, Ansa news agency reported on Sunday.

Mancini will leave for Riyadh on Monday to attend a presentation event. Italian media also reported that he would sign a contract until 2027 worth €25 million (US$27 million) net per year, and would make his debut on the bench on Sep 8 against Costa Rica.

Former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti replaced Mancini as Italy boss. Mancini resigned on Aug 13, ending a five-year spell in charge of the national team in which they won the European Championship but missed out on qualification for the World Cup.

Frenchman Herve Renard stepped down as Saudi Arabia's coach in March. The team will attempt to win its fourth Asian Cup title at the continental championship to be held in Qatar early next year.

The country is heavily investing in its top flight soccer league.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, with a host of top players moving to the league.

Source: Reuters

