Mancini to become Italy coach for second time,  source says

July 28 : Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini is set for a second spell as national team coach, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Mancini will replace Gennaro Gattuso, who left the post in April following a World Cup qualifying defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina, the third time in a row the four-times world champions had failed to reach the global showpiece event.

Italian media reported that Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago announced the appointment during a Federal Council meeting, saying: "Mancini is the coach."

The 61-year-old Mancini guided Italy to the European Championship title in 2021.