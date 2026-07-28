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Mancini to become Italy coach for second time,  source says
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Mancini to become Italy coach for second time,  source says

Mancini to become Italy coach for second time,  source says
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Group F - Kyrgyzstan v Saudi Arabia - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 21, 2024 Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini before the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
28 Jul 2026 07:38PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2026 07:43PM)
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July 28 : Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini is set for a second spell as national team coach, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Mancini will replace Gennaro Gattuso, who left the post in April following a World Cup qualifying defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina, the third time in a row the four-times world champions had failed to reach the global showpiece event.

Italian media reported that Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago announced the appointment during a Federal Council meeting, saying: "Mancini is the coach."

The 61-year-old Mancini guided Italy to the European Championship title in 2021.

Source: Reuters
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