Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mane declared fit for Cup of Nations quarter-final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mane declared fit for Cup of Nations quarter-final

Mane declared fit for Cup of Nations quarter-final

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Final - Senegal v Algeria - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 19, 2019 Senegal's Sadio Mane reacts REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

29 Jan 2022 04:05PM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 04:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YAOUNDE : Sadio Mane has been declared fit for Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea in Yaounde on Sunday, his country's football federation said, days after suffering a head knock that saw him taken to hospital.

After scoring the opening goal, the Liverpool star clashed heads with the opposing goalkeeper as Senegal beat the Cape Verde Islands in Tuesday's last-16 clash in Bafoussam and was forced to leave the field, looking groggy and with swelling on the side of his face.

He underwent examinations that showed no trace of concussion, said Senegal's doctor Abdourahmane Fédior.

“All the symptoms he had on the pitch are gone. His condition requires fairly close monitoring. Everything is normal on the X-ray,” the doctor said in a statement released by the Senegalese federation.

Mane, The reigning African Footballer of the Year, posted a picture of himself on social media with the caption "recovering".

He is a major part of Senegal’s hopes of winning their first continental championship in Cameroon. They were among the pre-tournament favourites but although they have reached the last eight, they have so far looked far from convincing.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us