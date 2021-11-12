Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mane taken off as precaution in World Cup qualifier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mane taken off as precaution in World Cup qualifier

Mane taken off as precaution in World Cup qualifier

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool Training - AXA Training Centre, Liverpool, Britain - November 2, 2021 Liverpool's Sadio Mane during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

12 Nov 2021 04:24PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 04:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOME : Sadio Mane’s substitution in a World Cup qualifier for Senegal on Thursday was not due to anything serious and only taken as a precautionary measure, coach Aliou Cisse said.

The Liverpool star left the field after 27 minutes after a clash with a Togo defender in the 1-1 draw in Togo.

He looked to have either hurt a rib or his hip, which the coach did not expand on afterwards.

But Cisse did tell reporters: “There is nothing bad. We only took him out as a precaution, not for something serious.”

Senegal, who have already won their group and advanced to March’s decisive playoff for a place at the Qatar World Cup, needed a last gasp equaliser to avoid defeat.

“It’s true that the exit of Sadio Mane destabilised us a bit, he does give us something different,” the coach added at a news conference.

Senegal conclude their qualifying campaign at home to Congo in Dakar on Sunday but it was not clear if Mane will feature in that match.

Mane, 29, returned from international duty with Senegal in 2017 with a hamstring injury and in 2018 a broken thumb that required surgery.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us