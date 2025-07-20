Manny Pacquiao held to draw by Mario Barrios in world title return

LAS VEGAS: Manny Pacquiao's bid to make a fairytale return to boxing at the age of 46 ended in disappointment on Saturday (Jul 19), as the Filipino icon was held to a draw by defending WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

Barrios, 30, retained his belt despite being dominated for several rounds by Pacquiao, making a comeback to the ring after a four-year retirement.

Barrios was awarded the fight 115-113 by one judge, with the other two cards scoring it 114-114.

The result drew a subdued reaction from the MGM Grand Garden Arena crowd, who had roared on Pacquiao during a cagey, hard-fought contest.

At times, it seemed as if Pacquiao was poised to write another improbable chapter in his 30-year professional career as he used all of his guile and experience to frustrate Barrios.