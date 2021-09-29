Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing to chase Philippine presidential bid

MANILA: Boxing star Manny Pacquiao, who is planning to run for president in the 2022 Philippine elections, said on Wednesday (Sep 29) he was retiring from boxing to focus on the biggest fight in his political career.

Pacquiao, a Philippine senator who has been dividing his time between politics and fighting, made the announcement in a 14-minute video posted on his official Facebook page.

"I just heard the final bell. Boxing is over," said an emotional Pacquiao, the only man to hold world titles in eight different divisions.

"I never thought this day would come as a I hang up my boxing gloves," said Pacquiao, as he thanked his fans all over the world.