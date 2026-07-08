Manzambi to miss Swiss World Cup clash with Colombia

VANCOUVER, July 7 : Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has been forced to shuffle his pack for his side's World Cup last-16 game against Colombia on Tuesday after attacker Johan Manzambi was ruled out due to injury, while Colombia make one change to the side that started against Ghana.

• Manzambi suffered a knee contusion in training on Monday.

• Manzambi was seen at pitch-side wearing a brace on his left knee.

• He and Ruben Vargas will be replaced by Ardon Jashari and Fabian Rieder.

• Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez will also miss out for the Swiss due to muscle injuries.

• Colombia make one change, with Luis Suarez replacing Jhon Cordoba.

Lineups:

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder; Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye.

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Gustavo Puerta, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez; James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma; Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.