Marathon man Draper meets Alcaraz, Andreeva targets Sabalenka upset at Australian Open

MELBOURNE : Novak Djokovic will resume his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title when the fourth round of the Australian Open begins on Sunday at Melbourne Park, where defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.

Four-times Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz lost to Jack Draper at Queen's last year but will get the chance to make amends when he faces the British 15th seed at Rod Laver Arena.

Tommy Paul must make sure he does not take his foot off the pedal when the American 12th seed goes up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - the Spaniard has battled from two sets down to victory in back-to-back rounds at Melbourne Park.

American third seed Coco Gauff is also in action, taking on Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic, while Serb Djokovic faces Czech 24th seed Jiri Lehecka, who the 37-year-old has beaten in their only meeting at the United Cup last year.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: ALCARAZ V DRAPER

After two straight-sets wins, Alcaraz was tested a little more in the third round by unseeded Portuguese Nuno Borges, who managed to take a set off the 21-year-old Spaniard.

While Alcaraz has spent just over six hours on court so far at the tournament, Draper has battled for more than double that thanks to his five-set victories over Mariano Navone, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Aleksandar Vukic.

Alcaraz has won two of their three meetings but Draper came out on top in their last encounter at the Queen's Club round of 16 last year and the 22-year-old Briton knows what to expect from the third seed.

"He is going to come out with a lot of energy, and obviously he's a special talent," Draper told reporters. "I need to be aggressive. I need to take my chances. Against the top players you get less and less chances to win games and sets."

Alcaraz would become the youngest man to capture all four Grand Slam titles if he lifts the title at Melbourne Park, while Draper had never previously been beyond the second round at the year's first Grand Slam.

"I need to be brave in the way I play, but I'm expecting him to come out and know that I've played three five-setters and know that he's got a battle on his hands, and he's going to have to play good. It will be a great contest," Draper added.

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: SABALENKA V ANDREEVA

Andreeva knows what it takes to trouble Sabalenka, having stunned the Belarusian top seed in the quarter-finals of the French Open last year, and the 17-year-old will be eager to pull off another upset when they meet Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka holds a 3-1 record over Andreeva, who has climbed to a career-high 15th in the world after a terrific 2024 season, and the Russian 14th seed joked that she was fed up with their frequent meetings.

"Honestly, I'm so tired to play against her. I think she is the one player that I've - I don't know. I played her four or five times already. So, yeah, it is a lot," Andreeva said. "I'm going to do everything possible. I'm going to give my best."

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY

Here is the order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v 14-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

15-Jack Draper (Britain) v 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 24-Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

11-Paula Badosa (Spain) v Olga Danilovic (Serbia)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) v 12-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Day session (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

18-Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 27-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

14-Ugo Humbert (France) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)