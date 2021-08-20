Singapore's Marc Brian Louis sets new national U20 record for 110m hurdles at world junior championships

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Marc Brian Louis set a new national U20 record in the 110m hurdles event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday (Aug 20).

On Friday afternoon Singapore time, he reached the semi-finals with a time of 13.77 seconds in his heat. This is a new men’s U20 national record for the event, pending ratification from Singapore Athletics, Team Singapore said in a Facebook post.

But he narrowly missed out on a place in Saturday's final after finishing 11th out of 16 runners in the semi-finals on Friday night.

Louis finished 5th in his heat, 0.25 seconds adrift of winner Jakub Szymanski of Poland, but qualified for the semi-finals as one of four fastest runners outside the top three of their heats.

The 19-year-old finished fourth in his semi-final later in the day with a time of 13.83 seconds in a race won by France's Sasha Zhoya, whose time of 12.93 seconds smashed the U20 world record.

He was just two-tenths of a second behind the last qualifier, Sport Singapore said in a Facebook post, noting that he clipped two hurdles on his way to the finish line.