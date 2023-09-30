Singapore sprinter Marc Brian Louis smashes UK Shyam’s 22-year 100m national record at Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China: As the results slowly unfurled on the electronic screen after the third heat of the men’s 100m semi-finals, Marc Brian Louis watched on with bated breath.

"I was standing there waiting for my time, and then it stopped," said Louis.

Between the results of the fifth and sixth-placed sprinter in the heat, there was a pause. Then came the time, 10.27s.

A record that had withstood the test of time and many a Singaporean sprinter had finally tumbled at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Saturday (Sep 30).

"I finally saw it was 10.27s and I was jumping around. I'm very very happy to finally break the national record. I've been waiting the whole year," said the 22-year-old.

Louis' time eclipsed UK Shyam’s national record of 10.37s which was set in 2001 at the World University Games in Beijing.

In the heats on Friday, Louis set a personal best after clocking a time of 10.38s - a sign that Shyam's mark was within reach.

"The goal was just to break the national record. No matter how much I broke it by, it is still very good," said an elated Louis. "I didn't expect to break it (by) that much ... I'm very, very happy. I'm speechless almost."

While the Singaporean, who came home sixth in his heat, missed out on a spot in the finals after finishing 13th overall, he was still thrilled with his feat.

"Shyam ran a very good time, it's hard to break," said Louis. "I just don't know what to say. I'm a bit lost now."

