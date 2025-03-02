Logo
Sport

Marc Marquez beats brother Alex to win in Thailand for MotoGP season's first win
MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 2, 2025
MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 2, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates after winning the MotoGP race REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 2, 2025 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez and Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 2, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race as third placed Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia looks on REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 2, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez, Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia and riders in action at the start of MotoGP race REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
02 Mar 2025 05:06PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2025 05:12PM)
BURIRAM, Thailand : Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez continued his perfect start to life with factory Ducati as he completed a weekend double at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing ahead of younger brother Alex Marquez.

Pole-sitter and sprint winner Marquez got off to an electric start in hot and humid conditions at the Buriram International Circuit but Alex, who had qualified second on the grid, managed to break free to take the lead in the seventh lap of the 26-lap race.

With three laps to go, Marquez snatched back the lead to win the opening race of the MotoGP season for the first time since 2014.

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez's new teammate, came in third to complete an all-Ducati podium.

Source: Reuters
