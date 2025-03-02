Marc Marquez beats brother Alex to win in Thailand for MotoGP season's first win

BURIRAM, Thailand : Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez continued his perfect start to life with factory Ducati as he completed a weekend double at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing ahead of younger brother Alex Marquez.

Pole-sitter and sprint winner Marquez got off to an electric start in hot and humid conditions at the Buriram International Circuit but Alex, who had qualified second on the grid, managed to break free to take the lead in the seventh lap of the 26-lap race.

With three laps to go, Marquez snatched back the lead to win the opening race of the MotoGP season for the first time since 2014.

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez's new teammate, came in third to complete an all-Ducati podium.