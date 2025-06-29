Marc Marquez wins Dutch Grand Prix but brother Alex crashes out

ASSEN, Netherlands :Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday despite starting on the second row as the MotoGP championship leader claimed his sixth victory of the season while his nearest contender and brother Alex fractured his hand in a crash.

As Assen celebrated 100 years of racing at the Cathedral of Speed, it was Marc who took the lead on lap two and never looked back, with Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi finishing second while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia came third.

Bagnaia had won the last three races in Assen but despite taking the lead early on, he was pushed down to fourth place before he recovered to finish on the podium ahead of KTM's Pedro Acosta.

The result moves Marc 68 points clear of his brother Alex in the championship while Bagnaia is 126 points behind in third after 10 rounds.