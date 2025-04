Ducati's Marc Marquez maintained his perfect record in sprints this season with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday after Yamaha's surprise polesitter Fabio Quartararo crashed on lap two.

Marquez's brother Alex of Gresini Racing finished second for a fifth straight sprint while Marc's teammate Francesco Bagnaia was third.

Marc now has a 20-point lead over second-placed Alex in the MotoGP rider's standings.