Sport

Marcelo in tears at horror injury for Sanchez
Sport

Marcelo in tears at horror injury for Sanchez

Marcelo in tears at horror injury for Sanchez

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Flamengo - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 16, 2023 Fluminense's Marcelo in action REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

02 Aug 2023 10:12AM
Fluminense's former Brazil international Marcelo was sent off in tears after his lunge at Luciano Sanchez during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires left the Argentinos Jrs defender with a horrific injury on Tuesday.

Marcelo was dribbling past Sanchez when his leading foot went past the ball and caught the Argentine high on the shin with force. The Argentinos player's leg buckled underneath him at a shocking angle, leaving him lying in agony on the pitch.

Argentinos said Sanchez was taken to the nearby Finochietto Sanatorium for treatment and that the club would later provide a medical update.

"Today I had a very difficult moment on the pitch," Marcelo posted on Instagram.

"I unintentionally injured a fellow player. I want to wish him the best possible recovery. All the strength in the world."

His Brazilian club also posted a supportive message on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Fluminense FC expresses its solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to Argentinos Juniors defender Luciano Sanchez, who was injured in an accidental move in tonight's match," it read.

The first leg of the round of 16 clash ended in a 1-1 draw at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

Source: Reuters

