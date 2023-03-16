Logo
March earns Brighton win as Palace worries deepen
Sport

March earns Brighton win as Palace worries deepen

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 15, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Jason Steele celebrates with Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Levi Colwill after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 15, 2023 Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 15, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister shoots at goal from a free kick Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 15, 2023 Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March and Lewis Dunk REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 15, 2023 Crystal Palace's Albert Sambi Lokonga in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Joel Veltman REUTERS/Tony Obrien
16 Mar 2023 05:34AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 05:55AM)
BRIGHTON, England: Brighton and Hove Albion maintained their push to qualify for Europe with a 1-0 victory against arch-rivals Crystal Palace to move level with Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Solly March's goal after 15 minutes proved enough for the seventh-placed hosts as they moved to 42 points, the same as Liverpool but having played one game less.

Brighton have now won 12 league games this season, equalling their own top-flight record.

Palace's struggles in front of goal were evident again as they failed to take their chances with Odsonne Edouard heading a glorious opportunity wide early on.

Patrick Vieira's side are now without a goal in their last four games, without a victory in 2023 and despite being 12th in the table are only three points above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

