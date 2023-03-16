March earns Brighton win as Palace worries deepen

BRIGHTON, England: Brighton and Hove Albion maintained their push to qualify for Europe with a 1-0 victory against arch-rivals Crystal Palace to move level with Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Solly March's goal after 15 minutes proved enough for the seventh-placed hosts as they moved to 42 points, the same as Liverpool but having played one game less.

Brighton have now won 12 league games this season, equalling their own top-flight record.

Palace's struggles in front of goal were evident again as they failed to take their chances with Odsonne Edouard heading a glorious opportunity wide early on.

Patrick Vieira's side are now without a goal in their last four games, without a victory in 2023 and despite being 12th in the table are only three points above the relegation zone.