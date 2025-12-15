Maresca declines to clarify "worst 48 hours" comment, focuses on Cardiff

Dec 15 : Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said his weekend comment about spending the "worst 48 hours" since joining the club needed no further explanation as his team focus on Tuesday's tricky trip to Cardiff City for a League Cup quarter-final clash.

After Saturday's 2-0 Premier League home win over Everton, Maresca said his players had been through a "complicated week," adding that "many people didn't support" them.

Asked if his comments had been explained to the club's management, the 45-year-old Italian said he did not need to add anything to what he had said.

"I can speak Italian, my language, Spanish very well, French and English. I think I was clear with what I said. When I want to say something, I am quite clear ... I said what I said after the game. It's finished," he told reporters on Monday.

"I respect (the media's) opinion. I respect people's opinions. But again I don't have anything to add. My focus is on tomorrow's game where we can achieve a third semi-final in 18 months since I joined the club.

"We are in an era where everyone can say what they think. I respect people's opinion. I don't have anything to add. My focus is just on tomorrow."

Asked if he was committed to Chelsea, the manager said, "Absolutely yes."

Maresca has guided Chelsea to victory in the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup this year. But their recent form had faltered, as they went four matches without a win before the victory over Everton.

Chelsea are fourth in table, eight points below leaders Arsenal.

"I think we are in the right direction. For me, it is part of the journey. But for sure, I feel we are getting better and better," Maresca added.

"When you are Chelsea manager you accept that expectations are higher ... the target for this club is always to improve."

PALMER RESTED FOR CARDIFF GAME

Maresca said Chelsea will rest Cole Palmer for Tuesday's match, as the key midfielder eases back into action after being sidelined for much of this season due to injury.

"Cole is one of the players who deserves to be protected. He is not in this moment available to play two games in three days," Maresca said.

But Chelsea will not take third-tier pacesetters Cardiff lightly, the coach added.

"These are the worst games because we have everything to lose. Football is full of all of these games where the favourites can lose. That is why all the focus is on Cardiff," he said.

"It's something we want to achieve for the fans. That's why we need to do our best tomorrow."