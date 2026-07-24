Maresca embraces Guardiola legacy as he starts Man City challenge

LONDON, July 23 : New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday he would not make radical changes to the club's playing style, backing the blueprint established by predecessor Pep Guardiola during a trophy-laden decade in charge.

Former Leicester City and Chelsea manager Maresca was appointed last month to replace Guardiola, who in a decade at The Etihad won a glittering array of silverware including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Whoever replaced the Spaniard faced a daunting task as those who initially followed Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal discovered.

But Maresca said his previous stints on the club's coaching staff and City's stable structure gave him confidence he could oversee a smooth transition.

"I want to say it is a privilege because the reason why the club decided to go for me, that is a privilege," Maresca, who was Guardiola's assistant in the 2022-23 season and also had a prior spell with the elite development squad, said.

"I have said many times, I consider Pep the best coach in the world in the last 20 to 25 years. It is a challenge. It is nice, it is a privilege. Also the history, after managers with many years at the same club, it can be a struggle like after Alex and Arsene. But it's a challenge to try to do the right things for this organisation, the fans and everyone."

'SIMILAR CONCEPT'

Asked why he felt City could avoid the post-Ferguson and post-Wenger difficulties experienced by United and Arsenal, the 46-year-old praised the club's organisation.

"This club has had three managers in 17 years, that's not normal and doesn't happen. This is one of the things why I'm confident we can do a great job and continue to do the job that has been done in the last 14 or 15 years since Roberto Mancini was here," he said.

"Probably the reason why the club decides for me is that they can see a similar concept with the previous manager, always to be aggressive off the ball, control the game and try to be the ones to make our idea and the most important, to win games."

Maresca will have to begin his reign without Spain's World Cup-winning captain Rodri who requires back surgery and who has been linked with a move away from the club.

"First of all I have to say, that around big players there are always speculations so I am not worried about that," Maresca said. "I think it is normal, also because they won the World Cup, because he is one of the best players.

"I think every manager wants to have Rodri because he is a top player. But now, surgery on Monday. He needs a holiday, he needs to rest and recover and then he will be back with us."

POSSIBLE ROUTE BACK FOR GREALISH

Maresca also offered a possible route back for Jack Grealish, who spent a season on loan at Everton.

"Jack at the moment is here, I always say at any club I join, if there are players that belong to the club it's my duty to try to coach them. I have a good relationship with Jack since I left and the reason is he has a big heart and is a good guy. We will see what happens."

With so many of his first team still on holiday after the World Cup, Maresca says he has been working with the club's young players as he begins to focus on the Community Shield clash with Arsenal on August 16, a week before the start of the Premier League campaign.

"The last group of players are going to join us three or four days before the Community Shield," he said. "Since then we will have all the squad. I am working with many young players, that is always good because they are full of energy.

"Some of them very good so yeah, I'm happy."