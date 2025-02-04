Maresca hails huge win as Chelsea hit back to beat West Ham

LONDON : Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca labelled his team's 2-1 win over West Ham United a huge result as they came from a goal down on Monday to boost their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

A lacklustre Chelsea side trailed to Jarrod Bowen's strike three minutes before halftime but improved after the break with substitute Pedro Neto equalising before Aaron Wan-Bissaka's own goal sent the hosts into fourth place.

It was only the second win for Chelsea in their last eight league games.

"It is huge," Maresca said. "It was a tough game especially mentally. It is never easy when teams come here and wait and sit back. You need to be patient. There is no space, you need to move the ball and wait for the right moment.

"In the second half we came back and overall we deserved to win the game. They were waiting for our mistakes and you can't get frustrated."

Maresca made five substitutions during the second half with Neto making the biggest impact after replacing Jadon Sancho.

"It is always about the players. It is not about the manager. It was just a feeling we had (over the substitutions) during the game. I think we need to improve in the final third in terms of chances and being more clinical," Maresca said.

Chelsea have 43 points from 24 games, two more than champions Manchester City and Newcastle United.

On the top-four race, Maresca said: "We are there and hopefully we can be there until the end.

"Playing this kind of game in February, where we are still there is an important statement. It was a good weekend for us in terms of results and we knew today was even better."