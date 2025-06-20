Maresca plans player rotation as Chelsea battle heat and fatigue at Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA :The gruelling North American summer heat and the toll of a long season have forced Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca to adjust his team as they prepare for Friday’s top-of-the-table clash against Brazilian giants Flamengo at the Club World Cup.

With the game expected to decide who will finish top of Group D ahead of the knockout rounds, Maresca said that he has reduced the intensity and duration of training sessions to ensure his players remain competitive.

“It’s not easy because of the temperature,” Maresca told a press conference on Thursday.

“We’re going to try to rotate players. Unfortunately for us, the Brazilian team are more used to playing in this kind of temperature. But it doesn’t matter. We’re going to try to do our best and win the game.

“We need to rotate three, four, or five players each game. It’s impossible for players to be at 100 per cent for 11 months straight. So we are trying to train less and prioritise tactical aspects rather than physical intensity in our daily sessions.”

Chelsea resumed training for the tournament shortly after winning the Europa Conference League title on May 28 following the conclusion of their Premier League campaign and Maresca is focused on winning more silverware.

“This feels like pre-season because we had some days off after the Premier League and then started again,” he explained. “But it’s not pre-season; it’s a big competition. We’re here to win games and go as far as possible.”

The Italian manager expressed his support for forward Mykhailo Mudryk, who was charged with an anti-doping rule violation by England’s FA on Wednesday.

“Misha is a Chelsea player and I trust all Chelsea players,” he said.

“I haven’t spoken to him recently but the last time I did, he seemed fine. Until I have more information, there’s not much I can add.”

Chelsea and Flamengo are tied on three points at the top of Group D following 2-0 wins against LAFC and Esperance de Tunis respectively.