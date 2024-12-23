Maresca pleased with Chelsea performance despite Everton draw

LIVERPOOL, England : Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was more pleased with his side’s performance in their 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday than the previous week’s 2-1 win against Brentford as he hailed their fighting spirit in a fierce contest at Goodison Park.

Both teams had good chances to win the game in difficult, windy conditions, but the goalkeepers made crucial saves and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson struck the post in the first half when he should have scored.

The application showed by his side was applauded by Maresca, despite the fact they were denied the chance to go top of the Premier League table.

"That was a real game," Maresca said. "I am very happy because the performance of the boys was fantastic. Sometimes you have to play a different game and we are learning to play a different game. They (Everton) are one of the best teams in Europe in terms of clean sheets.

"I said to the players I was more happy than (last week's) game at Brentford. We tried everything. For sure, you can always do something better but we are very happy because this is a tough stadium – not only for us but also in the Premier League."

Everton manager Sean Dyche's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he is auditioning to keep his job with the club’s new owners the Friedkin Group deciding on a way forward.

His side now have five clean sheets in six games, but remain only four points above the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand.

"I said before game Enzo Maresca has done a fine job and they have certainly shown the power they have got," Dyche said. "We could have nicked it. It was two teams going at it in the right way. You have to be willing to put a shift in and I think that was on show today.

"Chances were minimal. They had a couple and we had a couple towards the end. We take a point. I've never not been proud of these players. We've come through a storm. I respect them."