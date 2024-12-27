Maresca pushes Chelsea to bounce back from Fulham loss with win at Ipswich

Chelsea must shake off the Boxing day loss to Fulham that snapped a nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and go for the win at Ipswich Town on Monday, manager Enzo Maresca said.

Maresca took second-placed Chelsea's third loss in the campaign in a stride on Friday, saying every game in the competition was complicated.

"We never thought that we'd win every game... it's just a matter of how we react," the manager told reporters. "You need to go again no matter the result."

Newly promoted Ipswich, who visit Arsenal later in the day, are 19th in the table and winless at home, but they have had some bright moments since November with wins at Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers and a home draw with Manchester United.

Maresca said Ipswich were doing well under manager Kieran McKenna, who led the club through back-to-back promotions to the Championship and the Premier League.

"We have a bad feeling about the last game... hopefully we can come back with three points," he added.

Chelsea's 2-1 defeat on Thursday was their first at home to neighbours Fulham since 1979.