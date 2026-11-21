Nov 20 : Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has dismissed suggestions that uncertainty over the club's possible punishment for breaches of Premier League financial rules is behind his side's recent slump in form.

City opened the season with seven successive league victories but head into Saturday's home clash with Fulham on the back of three straight defeats before the international break, leaving them third in the table, six points behind Arsenal.

An independent commission in September found City guilty of 114 of the 115 financial charges brought by the Premier League. The club have denied wrongdoing and are appealing against the verdict.

No sanction has yet been imposed but a substantial points deduction could even result in relegation, prompting questions over whether the off-field uncertainty has affected the players.

"I don't think the players are thinking too much about that," Maresca told a press conference on Friday.

"If we want to relate the noise with the defeat, (Aston) Villa away we had so many chances - for instance, Iliman (Ndiaye) hit the post - Brighton their keeper was man of the match, at (Nottingham) Forest where Erling (Haaland) had the chance to score (to make it) 2-2.

"I don't think the players are focused on the noise."

Even without any potential punishment, City are already in danger of losing touch with champions Arsenal who have won nine of their opening 10 games.

NO NEED TO PANIC

Maresca, however, is not about to panic and rip up the script, insisting there is not much difference between the side that opened the season in superb fashion and the one that has suffered three defeats on the spin.

"This morning they told me that we played 16 official games and we won 12... So, if in the next 16 games, you say to me that we are going to win 12, I'll sign," he said.

"I was not thinking we were doing everything well when we were winning games. I'm not thinking we did everything wrong when we lost games," the Italian said.

Improving a defence that has leaked eight goals in the last four league games is a priority though.

"We also need to analyse the defeats. Aston Villa and Brighton, in both games man of the match was the keeper for them. At Forest we were not good enough, particularly in the first half," Maresca said.

"We are conceding too many goals. Most of them are avoidable. The idea is to continue to attack in the same way, creating chances, but creating a balance when we defend."

City will be boosted by the availability of defender Marc Guehi who, according to Maresca, missed England's Nations League games because of a "small issue".