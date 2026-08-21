Maresca unfazed by City exits ahead of season-opener against Bournemouth

Aug 21 : Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said he was comfortable with his squad despite uncertainty over several players' futures, adding that the club was prepared for further movement before the transfer window closes.

City host Bournemouth in their Premier League opener on Sunday after a 3-0 defeat by Arsenal in last week’s Community Shield.

The departure of key midfielder Rodri to Barcelona and the expected exit of winger Savinho, who has been strongly linked with Tottenham Hotspur, have fuelled speculation over City's transfer plans.

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush has also been linked with a move away.

Maresca said Rodri and Savinho had made clear that they wanted to leave, but described Marmoush’s position as different.

"When the player wants to leave, then it is complicated to convince them to stay," Maresca told reporters on Friday.

"It happened with Rodri and the same thing is happening with Savinho. Since day one he has come in and said he wanted to leave, so now we are waiting.

"Omar is still here, still with us. He is different to Savinho, so we will see what happens."

The Italian suggested a lack of playing time had been a factor behind several players seeking moves away from the Etihad Stadium.

"Unless Rodri, the rest all have in common one thing, they didn't play a lot," he said.

"When they don't play they prefer to leave."

With less than two weeks remaining before the transfer deadline, Maresca said City were working closely with club officials on potential additions. He declined to discuss specific targets or say how many players the club might sign.

City have been linked in media reports with Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and Chelsea's Argentina international Enzo Fernandez.

"I am not worried about our squad. Since day one we have been working with the club and many things can happen in the last 10 days of the transfer window," Maresca said.

"We know exactly what we need and then we will see over the next 10 days."

Maresca also refused to comment on Fernandez, saying he did not believe it was appropriate to discuss players under contract elsewhere.

"Enzo is a Chelsea player, and I'm not going to talk about players that are not with us," he said.

"First of all because I think it's a lack of respect, and second because I don't like when different managers talk about our players."

Maresca confirmed that winger Jeremy Doku would miss Sunday’s match after suffering a calf injury against Arsenal. Midfielder Matheus Nunes has returned to fitness, while the rest of the squad is available.