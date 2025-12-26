FAS ‘shocked and surprised’ by criticism from SNOC chief Mark Chay, says matter has been resolved privately

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) was “shocked and surprised” by comments made by Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) secretary-general Mark Chay on the Young Lions, but said that the matter has been resolved in private.

Speaking at a press conference held at Jalan Besar stadium on Friday (Dec 26), FAS general secretary Badri Ghent said he had a “really productive and constructive” meeting with Mr Chay.

“When Mark's comments first came to light, I think it's fair to say it (our reaction) was one of shock and surprise,” said Mr Badri.

“His comments came from a place of concern and care for Singapore football, in terms of where we are today, vis a vis where we will be moving forward.”

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In a post SEA Games press conference, Mr Chay said that the team's attitude is something that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) needs to look at.

"The athletes just walked off the field, didn't even acknowledge the crowd," he said of the game against Timor-Leste. "I understand disappointment, but they need to really look at sportsmanship, really look at attitude and respect of the sport, as well as the people who went there to support them."

Mr Chay's comments received mixed reactions from the sporting fraternity, with some telling CNA previously that the remark about players' attitude was "uncalled for".

On this point, Mr Badri said that he was present at the Timor-Leste game and could vouch for the fact that the players did acknowledge the fans.

“In my discussions with Mark, we've attributed it to a situation whereby he had vacated his seat post match and he did not see them acknowledging the fans,” he added.

“We had a really good discussion, and we are prepared to put this matter behind us, because such matters are not helpful in the grand scheme of things. Ultimately, between FAS, SNOC ... we are all here for the betterment of sport and football in Singapore.”