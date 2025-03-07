Logo
Sport

Marketa Vondrousova (shoulder) says she is out a few months
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2024 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action during her first round match against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

07 Mar 2025 10:31AM
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, best known for winning Wimbledon in 2023, announced Thursday that she plans to take a few months off from competition due to ongoing shoulder issues.

Vondrousova, who is left-handed, underwent surgery on her left shoulder last summer after Wimbledon and returned to the WTA Tour in January, though she didn't enter the Australian Open.

With only eight matches played so far in 2025 (four wins and four losses), her most recent appearance was at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in mid-February.

"Stepping out of the court again," Vondrousova wrote in a social media post. "I am still struggling with shoulder injury. Although it's not easy, I now have a few months of intensive training and rehabilitation to get my arm back together. Patience and time are my priorities right now, but I believe it will all be worth it."

The 25-year-old is currently ranked No. 45 in the world, with a career-high ranking of No. 6. The Wimbledon win is her only Grand Slam title to date, and one of just two singles titles on the WTA Tour. She took home the silver medal in women's singles at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters
