Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Markram to captain South Africa in first test in Bangladesh
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Markram to captain South Africa in first test in Bangladesh

Markram to captain South Africa in first test in Bangladesh

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Final - India v South Africa - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - June 29, 2024 South Africa's Aiden Markram in action REUTERS/Ash Allen/File Photo

11 Oct 2024 06:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG : Aiden Markram will replace Temba Bavuma as South Africa captain for the first test against Bangladesh later this month, Cricket South Africa said on Friday.

Bavuma, 34, has been ruled out of the first test after scans revealed a left tricep muscle strain suffered in the One Day International series against Ireland in the United Arab Emirates last week.

But he will travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the South African medical team in preparation for the second test. 

Markram takes over the captaincy for the first test in the Bangladeshi capital, starting on Oct. 21, with Dewald Brevis added to the squad as cover. It is a maiden test call-up for the 21-year-old.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was named as a replacement for Nandre Burger, who has a lumbar stress fracture and misses out.

The second test is at Chattogram from Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement