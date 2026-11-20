Nov 20 : Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed injured captain Temba Bavuma will not feature in Monday’s second test against Bangladesh in Centurion and has been replaced in the squad by spinning all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy.

• Aiden Markram will captain the side in the second test. It is likely batter Tony de Zorzi will come into the playing XI in place of Bavuma, who is recovering from a calf problem

• South Africa were victorious in the first test by nine wickets and need to keep winning to maintain their chances of appearing in a second successive World Test Championship final, having beaten Australia to the title last year

• CSA have also named the squad for the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh that will be staged from December 1-7

• Bavuma has not been selected for the ODIs either, with Keshav Maharaj captaining the team, and young batters Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius included

• There is a return for seamer Lungi Ngidi from a hamstring injury, while wicketkeeper-batter Sinethemba Qeshile gets a recall after his only two ODIs in Pakistan in November 2025

• Qeshile is also in the Twenty20 squad for the three-match series that will be played from December 10-13. The team will be captained by spinner Bjorn Fortuin

ODI Squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs

T20 Squad: Bjorn Fortuin (captain), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen