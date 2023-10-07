Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Markram smashes fastest World Cup ton as S Africa amass record total
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Markram smashes fastest World Cup ton as S Africa amass record total

Markram smashes fastest World Cup ton as S Africa amass record total
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 7, 2023 South Africa's Aiden Markram in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Markram smashes fastest World Cup ton as S Africa amass record total
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 7, 2023 South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates after reaching his century, the fastest ODI World Cup hundred, off 49 balls REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
07 Oct 2023 08:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred, the fastest in the history of 50-overs World Cup cricket, as South Africa racked up a tournament record total of 428-5 against a listless Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Three of South Africa's top four batters, Quinton de Kock (100) and Rassie van der Dussen (108) being the other two, made rapid hundreds. But both were overshadowed by Markram's 106 off 54 balls.

The 29-year-old eclipsed Ireland batter Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball century against England in a 2011 World Cup match.

Put in to bat, South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma in the second over, but de Kock and van der Dussen forged a rollicking 204-run stand to deflate Sri Lanka.

Even after the duo exited, Markram kept punishing Sri Lanka, hitting 14 fours and three sixes in his blistering knock.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.