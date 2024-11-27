Marler announces retirement from rugby

Harlequins and former England prop Joe Marler announced his retirement from professional rugby on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old will play his last match against Bristol Bears in the Premiership on Friday.

Marler had earlier this month retired from international rugby with 95 caps.

"The time has come to finally jump off the rollercoaster and walk away from this beautifully brutal game," he said in a statement posted by Harlequins.

"The most important thing I want to say to our fantastic supporters is thank you. Thank you for your patience and support, when you could easily have turned your back on me."

Marler joined Harlequins in 2009, making 285 appearances. During his time with the club, he won the Premiership title twice, in 2012 and 2021, as well as the European Challenge Cup in 2011.