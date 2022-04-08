Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Marquez doesn't remember much of Indonesia crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Marquez doesn't remember much of Indonesia crash

Marquez doesn't remember much of Indonesia crash
Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez poses for pictures in the paddock area prior to the MotoGP race at Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit on Lombok island, Indonesia, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Files
Marquez doesn't remember much of Indonesia crash
MotoGP - Indonesian Grand Prix - Mandalika International Street Circuit, Kuta, Lombok, Indonesia - March 18, 2022 Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez in action during practice REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Files
08 Apr 2022 03:33AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 04:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez does not remember much about his crash in Indonesia and will be cautious on his return to action at this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Honda rider Marquez, 29, did not race in Indonesia in March after a crash in the warm-up session at Mandalika left him with double vision. He also missed last weekend's race in Argentina.

"I don't remember a lot, I remember more from the video, from the images than what I feel I remember," Marquez told reporters on Thursday. "The vision is fixed ... but I arrive here not in the best way.

"After Mandalika it was a really hard week, but luckily for me the vision was much less affected than last time," added Marquez, who also suffered from double vision at the end of 2021 after a concussion in a training crash.

Marquez has won the Grand Prix of the Americas seven times in eight visits, including last year.

"The approach for this weekend cannot be the victory because I don't feel (like I can do it)," he said. "If I don't feel it then I don't push because then an unexpected crash will arrive like Indonesia.

"Even for Argentina, I was very close to coming but I didn't feel motivated and I didn't want to take that risk. I discussed it with the doctor and decided to stay home and relax ... I just want to build up the confidence again."

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us