Sport

Marquez, on Ducati debut, wins sprint at Thailand MotoGP
Sport

MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 1, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez in action during sprint REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 1, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates after winning the MotoGP sprint REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 1, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates after winning the MotoGP sprint along with third placed Francesco Bagnaia and teammates REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 1, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates with his medal on the podium after winning the MotoGP sprint REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 1, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates after winning the MotoGP sprint along with second placed Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez and third placed Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
01 Mar 2025 05:12PM
BURIRAM, Thailand : Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez made a dream start to life at factory Ducati as he led from lap one to the chequered flag to win the sprint at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix on Saturday, as his younger brother Alex Marquez in came second.

Twice MotoGP champion and Marquez's new teammate Francesco Bagnaia finished third to complete an all-Ducati podium.

"It was a perfect Saturday," Marquez said. "The feeling is great with the bike. I got out and I was consistent, and then I saw that the gap was already there, and then I tried to manage.

"Happy to start my new journey with Ducati Lenovo. In this way, tomorrow will be the most important, but already we achieved the first point of a sprint race victory. So let's see if tomorrow, minimum, we need to be in the podium.

"But if we can, we will try to fight for the victory."

The Buriram International Circuit pole-sitter rocketed off the line as Alex struggled to match his pace.

Marquez, 32, now leads the championship for the first time since 2019 after collecting 12 points and will have the opportunity to stretch it further in Sunday's race.

Source: Reuters
