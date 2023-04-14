Logo
Marquez given stay of execution on MotoGP penalty
Marquez given stay of execution on MotoGP penalty

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez and CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team's Miguel Oliveira after crashing during the Portuguese Grand Prix - Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal - March 26, 2023 REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/File Photo
14 Apr 2023 02:37AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 07:09AM)
:Honda's Marc Marquez has been granted a stay of execution on a penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese season-opener, MotoGP said on Thursday.

Oliveira was in second place in the opening stages when six-times premier class champion Marquez locked up and barged straight into the RNF Racing rider, with both crashing out.

The Spaniard apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was then ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture.

MotoGP then said it would carry forward his penalty to the next race he enters, a decision appealed by Honda.

Marquez is not racing in Texas this weekend as he recovers from a hand injury.

Oliveira, who also missed the race in Argentina due to a tendon injury to his right leg, was passed fit on Thursday to compete in the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin.

If the MotoGP Court of Appeal cannot reach a verdict before the Spanish Grand Prix that comes after Austin, Marquez will be free to race without penalty at that race in Jerez.

Source: Reuters

