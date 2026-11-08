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Marquez keeps Aprilia at bay to win Qatar sprint and inch closer to title
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Marquez keeps Aprilia at bay to win Qatar sprint and inch closer to title

Marquez keeps Aprilia at bay to win Qatar sprint and inch closer to title
MotoGP - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 7, 2026 Aprilia Racing's Marco Bezzecchi and Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez in action during the MotoGP sprint race REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Marquez keeps Aprilia at bay to win Qatar sprint and inch closer to title
MotoGP - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 7, 2026 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates after winning the MotoGP sprint race REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Marquez keeps Aprilia at bay to win Qatar sprint and inch closer to title
MotoGP - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 7, 2026 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez in action during the MotoGP sprint race REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
08 Nov 2026 12:51AM
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LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 7 : Ducati's Marc Marquez won a thrilling sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday and the reigning champion could win another crown in the race on Sunday after title rival Jorge Martin finished third.

Fabio di Giannantonio, the 2023 winner, came second in a sprint that was initially red-flagged when Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia suffered a painful crash and had to be taken off the track on a stretcher.

Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi had been battling for the lead earlier in the sprint but a crash ended not only the Aprilia rider's sprint but also his slim hopes of fighting for the MotoGP title.

With a lead of 49 points, Marquez can now win a record-equalling eighth premier class title if he wins Sunday's race and Martin does not score any points.

Source: Reuters
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