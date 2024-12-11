Marquez Lopez out as Qatar coach, assistant Garcia promoted

:Asian champions Qatar have parted ways with coach Marquez Lopez after a poor showing in World Cup qualifiers and promoted his assistant Luis Garcia as new boss, the Qatar Football Association announced on Wednesday.

Spaniard Lopez led Qatar to their second Asian Cup title in a row in February after replacing Carlos Queiroz last December.

Former Spain international Garcia, who has also managed LaLiga team Espanyol, joined Qatar as his No 2 at the same time.

"All appreciation and gratitude to coach Marquez Lopez for his dedication and the achievements he brought during his time leading our national team. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours," the Qatar FA posted on X.

Garcia will take charge at the Arabian Gulf Cup later this month.

Lopez, who signed a contract extension until 2026 following his Asian Cup win, leaves after Qatar suffered an embarrassing 5-0 loss to United Arab Emirates in the World Cup qualifiers last month.

Qatar face UAE again in the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Lopez's men have also disappointed in the World Cup qualifiers, as they sit fourth in their group in the third round with seven points from six matches, six points behind second-placed Uzbekistan.

The top two qualify directly while the next two go into a fourth round.

Qatar, who hosted the 2022 World Cup, play North Korea in March, with four matches still to go.