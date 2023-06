HOHENSTEIN-ERNSTTHAL, Germany : Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez withdrew from the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring after crashing in Sunday's warm-up.

Honda said the decision came after the turn seven fall - the Spaniard's fifth crash of the weekend - left him with a fractured left thumb.

Marquez crashed in Friday practice in a collision with Johann Zarco that split the Frenchman's Pramac Racing bike in two. He then fell three times in qualifying on Saturday.