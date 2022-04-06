Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Marquez to return at Austin MotoGP after recovering from double vision
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Marquez to return at Austin MotoGP after recovering from double vision

Marquez to return at Austin MotoGP after recovering from double vision

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Qatar Grand Prix - Losail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - March 3, 2022 Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

06 Apr 2022 03:43PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 03:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will return to action at this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas following his recovery from double vision suffered after a crash in Indonesia, Honda said on Wednesday.

Marquez did not race at the Indonesian Grand Prix, the second round of the season, after a crash in the warm-up session and also sat out the Argentine Grand Prix a week ago.

The 29-year-old suffered a similar episode at the end of last season after a concussion sustained in a training crash.

Honda said in a statement Marquez was returning after consultation and clearance from his medical team.

"Of course I am very happy to be back, it's a great feeling to return and especially to do it at one of my favourite tracks," Marquez said.

"We have some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend so I am not here to set one target at the moment. There's many things to do and consider, but the important thing is that we are back on the bike this weekend."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us