Nov 20 : Ducati's reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is one step away from a record-equalling eighth premier class crown and the Spaniard heads into the Portuguese Grand Prix determined not to squander his commanding advantage in the title race.

Having been 102 points behind at one stage this season, Marquez has climbed up the standings since his first race victory in Hungary in June - the eighth round of the championship.

He has since established a 60-point lead over Aprilia's Jorge Martin and although there are 74 points up for grabs over the next two rounds, Marquez could win the title on Saturday if he wins the sprint at the Algarve International Circuit.

"The body feels good. The mental side, I feel focused. It's true that we are in a very good situation, but in MotoGP, everything can happen," Marquez said.

"I have a number in my mind, that is 14 points. I know that if I achieve 14 points in the next two weekends - this weekend and Valencia - it doesn't matter what the others do."

Marquez cannot lose more than 23 points to Martin if he is to win the title this weekend while Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi will be mathematically eliminated if Marquez scores even one point.

"If you check the standings, it makes more sense to have a defending weekend," Marquez added when questioned on his potential strategy.

"But you cannot defend and be in the middle of the group. The target is to try to start in a normal way and then let's see."

Martin's task is to ensure Marquez leaves Portugal with no more than a 36-point lead to take the title fight to the final round in Valencia.

Even if the pair finish level on points at the end of the season, Marquez would win the championship on countback having claimed more Grand Prix victories.

"In terms of championship, it's not in my hands, it's not in my control. What is in my control is to try to win, try to do my best and try to be really focused to bring the maximum points home," said Martin, who is making the switch to Yamaha in 2027.

"Then, if something happens, we will be there to be ready but, at the moment, it's really, really difficult. My target is not to recover 24 points on Marc because that's almost impossible, but to win (the race) is a target.

"I won here last time (in 2024). I feel it's a track where I can perform really well and that's my target. Then, we will see what happens."