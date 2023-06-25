Marquez withdraws from Dutch GP after being declared unfit

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on Sunday (Jun 25) said he will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries suffered at last weekend's German Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Spaniard pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring - a track where he has won eight times in his MotoGP career.

The Honda driver has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings, in a season so far dominated by Ducati.

"I have not arrived at Assen (race track) at 100 per cent physically. In addition to the sprain and the finger fracture, there is a fractured rib that has been causing me a lot of pain," Marquez said in a statement.

"I woke up this morning with a lot of pain and, after a check-up, we have decided together with the medical team, not to race today to prevent it from getting worse and be able to recover in the following weeks."